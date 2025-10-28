

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shimano Inc. (SHM1.F), a Japanese maker of products for bicycling, rowing, and fishing, reported that its net income attributable to owners of parent for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 decreased 61.0% to 16.105 billion yen from the prior year. Earnings per basic share were 183.16 yen down from 461.71 yen last year.



Operating income decreased 27.8% year-over-year to 36.565 billion yen, ordinary income decreased 48.1% to 30.248 billion yen, partly due to valuation loss on foreign exchange.



Net sales for the period increased 4.8% to 351.02 billion yen from last year.



For the fiscal year 2025, the company still expects consolidated net sales of 460 billion yen, representing a 2.0% increase compared to the previous year. Net income attributable to owners of the parent is projected to decline significantly by 60.0% to 30.5 billion yen. Basic earnings per share are expected to be 350.88 yen. Operating income is anticipated to fall by 29.3% year-over-year, totaling 46 billion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News