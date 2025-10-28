

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Chubu Electric Power Company, Inc. (CHUEF, 9502.T) on Tuesday reported an increase in earnings for the first half, despite a fall in revenue. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual outlook.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 166.381 billion, or JPY 220.28 per share, higher than JPY 146.977 billion, or JPY 194.39 per share, in the same period last year. Ordinary profit was JPY 196.295 billion, higher than JPY 187.928 billion in the previous year.



Operating profit moved up to JPY 145.544 billion from the prior year's JPY 142.754 billion. Revenue slipped to JPY 1.747 trillion from last year's JPY 1.766 trillion.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Chubu Electric still expects a net profit of JPY 185 billion, down 8.5% from last year. Primary income per share is still anticipated to be at JPY 244.90.



The company continues to project annual revenue of JPY 3.550 trillion, down 3.2% from the previous year. Chubu Electric still aims to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 70 per share, higher than the JPY 60 per share of the previous year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News