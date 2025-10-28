Etteplan Oyj: Profit warning - Etteplan lowers its guidance for 2025 and provides preliminary information on its third quarter financial results

Etteplan Oyj, Stock Exchange Release/Insider information, October 28, 2025, at 9.00 a.m EET

Profit warning - Etteplan lowers its guidance for 2025 and provides preliminary information on its third quarter financial results

In its half year financial report published on August 6, 2025, Etteplan estimated its revenue for 2025 to be EUR 365-385 million (2024: 361.0) and operating profit (EBIT) to be EUR 19-24 million (2024: 18.4).

Etteplan lowers its previous estimate of revenue and operating profit (EBIT) for 2025 due to weaker-than-expected development of market demand. According to the new estimate, revenue is estimated to be EUR 355-370 million and operating profit (EBIT) to be EUR 17-20 million.

Etteplan provides preliminary information on its revenue and operating profit (EBIT) for the third quarter. The revenue is estimated to be approximately EUR 82.2 million and the operating profit (EBIT) approximately EUR 4.1 million. The figures are unaudited.

The negative development of Etteplan's outlook is affected by the continued high level of market uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions and the trade war. Due to the uncertainty, our customers are saving their costs and decision-making on new investments is still slow. Projects that have already started are being suspended, postponed and even canceled. The demand situation continues to be very challenging, which makes it extremely difficult to predict the market situation.

Etteplan's interim report for January-September 2025 will be published on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

