Adcore Inc.: Adcore Appointed by HockeyStickMan to Accelerate E-commerce Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ) a global leader in marketing technology empowering businesses to maximize their digital marketing potential with its innovative AI-powered platform ("Marketing Cloud"), today announced that it has been appointed by HockeyStickMan ("HSM") a leading online retailer offering pro-quality hockey equipment at unbeatable prices to lead their digital marketing initiatives.

Adcore will leverage its proprietary technology and digital expertise to enhance HSM's online strategy and engagement across all major digital channels. Utilizing Adcore's Feeditor App to optimize and enrich product feeds, the Company will manage and scale campaigns across HSM's extensive product catalog, driving improved visibility and performance.

Omri Brill, Adcore CEO and Founder, commented, "We're thrilled to begin working with HockeyStickMan, a leading e-commerce retailer of hockey equipment. HockeyStickMan has become a go-to destination for players looking for affordable, pro-quality gear. We look forward to stickhandling the digital marketing initiatives to further expand HockeyStickMan's digital reach and enhance campaign performance across the major networks."

HockeyStickMan Director of Operations, Spencer Karn, commented, "Partnering with Adcore represents an exciting new chapter for HockeyStickMan. We're eager to tap into Adcore's digital marketing expertise and advanced e-commerce technologies to elevate our brand presence and accelerate our growth ambitions."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Meta Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

