

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $424.17 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $106.46 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $455.97 million or $2.26 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.1% to $1.365 billion from $1.137 billion last year.



Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $424.17 Mln. vs. $106.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.11 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $1.365 Bln vs. $1.137 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $4.23 - $4.32 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News