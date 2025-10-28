Exousia Pro, Inc.: Exousia Pro is Excited to Announce that it has Received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA

Exousia Pro is in a unique position, as only 11% of ODAs are awarded at the preclinical stage.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Exousia Pro, Inc. (formerly Marijuana, Inc.) (OTCPINK:MAJI), a clinical-stage biotech company using exosomes in the treatment of cancer and other maladies, is pleased to announce it has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, for malignant Glioma, aka Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

Exousia Pro's subsidiary, Exousia AI, along with Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, filed for Orphan Drug Designation last year for its exosome-based GBM treatment. The ODD approved by the FDA opens a world of opportunities for advancing the company's cancer therapy as it moves into the next clinical phases.

"GBM is the most common and highly malignant central nervous system (CNS) tumor that currently lacks adequate treatment," stated Marvin S. Hausman, MD, Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). "Our breakthrough exosomal technology has the ability to deliver a wide range of therapeutics, including genetic material, into cells afflicted with cancer, such as GBM. The therapeutic technology presented in this orphan drug application is a method for using exosomes loaded with desired nucleic acids, in the effective treatment of GBM when combined with currently available standard anticancer therapy."

To receive Orphan Drug Designation, a company, like Exousia AI, must submit a request to the FDA with a scientific rationale demonstrating a medically plausible basis for expecting the drug to be effective in treating the rare disease. Preclinical or clinical data often support this rationale. The FDA reviews these requests and, if the criteria are met, grants the orphan drug designation.

"The Company is very excited to have been granted this designation," stated Matthew Dwyer, President of Exousia Pro. "It is hard for us to quantify the value of ODD as it is likely in the 10's of millions of dollars. We will soon begin working with investment bankers to monetize the ODD as we advance our therapy. GBM is a terrible disease and pretty much a death sentence for most. We believe our combination therapy has the potential to be disease-modifying and could make a huge difference for this patient population."

About Exousia Pro, Inc.

Exousia Pro, Inc. (EXO), a leader in exosome-based biotechnology, develops and manufactures mammalian and plant-derived exosomes using proprietary technologies for nucleic acid loading and targeted delivery to tissues and cells. EXO's breakthrough platform enables the custom production of exosomes with enhanced genetic functionality, capable of selectively targeting specific cells to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs. These engineered exosomes have demonstrated the potential to target cancer stem cells, the primary drivers of recurrence and metastasis in various cancers, including Glioblastoma and Pancreatic cancer, thereby improving patient responsiveness to anticancer therapies. The same platform technology also holds promise for treating a broad spectrum of viral infections.

For more information, please visit: www.exousiapro.com

