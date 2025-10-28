Registers a score of 83, the highest ever by any Indian energy company; climbs ~14% year-on-year and over 100% since FY22 debut

Ranks among the top 10% of energy companies worldwide, placing ReNew in the in the 93rd percentile globally

ReNew Energy Global Plc ("ReNew") (NASDAQ: RNW), India's leading provider of decarbonization solutions, has achieved a score of 83 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment-the highest ever for an India-based energy company. Ranked among the top 10% of energy companies worldwide, ReNew is placed in the 93rd percentile globally (as of October 27, 2025, 54% of 239 companies assessed). The assessment is a globally recognized benchmark for evaluating environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, covering areas such as climate strategy, workforce development, corporate governance, ethics, cybersecurity and transparency.

This recognition reiterates ReNew's leadership as a global sustainability pioneer, driving the energy transition and shaping the future of clean energy across emerging markets. It also marks the first time an India-based energy company has crossed the 80-point threshold in one of the world's most respected ESG benchmarks. The score reflects a ~14% improvement over last year and a 102% increase since ReNew's FY22 debut. ReNew has demonstrated remarkable progress in its ESG performance, with significant improvements in Social (~27%) and Governance (~23%) pillars, alongside a notable 6% increase in the Environment category. These gains highlight ReNew's strategic focus on driving impact across all dimensions of sustainability.

Speaking on the achievement, Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-Founder and Chairperson Sustainability, ReNew, said, "This recognition reinforces the trust that investors and stakeholders have placed in ReNew's long-term vision. It is a testament to the growing maturity of sustainability practices within India's energy sector where companies are increasingly aligning environmental ambition with economic opportunity. At ReNew, sustainability is not peripheral, it is central to how we unlock value, drive efficiency and grow responsibly. As the industry continues to evolve, we remain committed to setting benchmarks that reflect transparency, inclusion, and long-term impact

In FY25, ReNew generated over 22 billion kWh of clean energy, avoiding more than 18.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions. It achieved an 18.2% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its FY22 baseline, exceeding its annual target and maintained carbon neutrality for the fifth consecutive year, sourcing 76% of its electricity from renewables, well ahead of its 2025 target of 50%.

ReNew also made strides in water stewardship, saving over 540 million litres, a 50% increase from last year and progressed toward its goal of becoming water-positive by 2030. On diversity and inclusion, the company reached a 16% gender diversity rate, with women holding 40% of board positions, 12% of STEM roles, and 17% of management positions. Its social impact initiatives have positively touched over 1.7 million lives.

About ReNew

ReNew is a leading decarbonization solutions company listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW). ReNew's clean energy portfolio of ~18.2 GW (+1.1 GW BESS) on a gross basis as of August 13, 2025, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, we provide end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, value-added energy offerings through digitalization, storage, and carbon markets that are increasingly integral to addressing climate change. In addition, ReNew has 6.4 GW of solar module and 2.5 GW of Solar Cell manufacturing capacity with the plans of expanding solar cells manufacturing by 4GW in 2026. For more information, visit www.renew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, andInstagram

