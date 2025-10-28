Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
WKN: A413D6 | ISIN: US65250K1051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.10.25 | 20:54
10,070 US-Dollar
-1,85 % -0,190
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWSMAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWSMAX INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.10.2025 21:14 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 on Thursday, November 13, 2025, after the U.S. stock market closes.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET the same day to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be available on the Newsmax Investor Relations website at ir.newsmax.com.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches 20 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

For more information, please visit Investor Relations | Newsmax Inc.

Investor Contacts

Newsmax Investor Relations
ir@newsmax.com

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsmax-to-report-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-1092846

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
