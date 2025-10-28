

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $5.272 billion, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $4.872 billion, or $2.40 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.834 billion or $2.98 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $10.172 billion from $8.900 billion last year.



Visa Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.272 Bln. vs. $4.872 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.69 vs. $2.40 last year. -Revenue: $10.172 Bln vs. $8.900 Bln last year.



