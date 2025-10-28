

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $939 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $692 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 71.9% to $8.634 billion from $5.023 billion last year.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



