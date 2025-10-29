

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - OMV AG (OMV.DE) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR543 million, or EUR1.66 per share. This compares with EUR241 million, or EUR0.74 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.9% to EUR6.260 billion from EUR6.726 billion last year.



OMV AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR543 Mln. vs. EUR241 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.66 vs. EUR0.74 last year. -Revenue: EUR6.260 Bln vs. EUR6.726 Bln last year.



