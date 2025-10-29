

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SKF AB (SKUFF) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK1.127 billion, or SEK2.30 per share. This compares with SEK1.631 billion, or SEK3.40 per share, last year.



Excluding items, SKF AB reported adjusted earnings of SEK1.882 billion or SEK3.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to SEK22.482 billion from SEK23.692 billion last year.



SKF AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.127 Bln. vs. SEK1.631 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK2.30 vs. SEK3.40 last year. -Revenue: SEK22.482 Bln vs. SEK23.692 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, the company said: 'Currency impact on the operating profit is expected to be around SEK 650 million negative compared to the fourth quarter 2024, based on exchange rates per 30 September 2025.'



