BioInvent International AB: Interim Report January - September 2025

"The third quarter of 2025 marked continued momentum for BioInvent as we decided to focus on our most advanced programs BI-1206 and BI-1808. This strategic direction initiative is designed to accelerate the development of our most promising clinical assets and to focus on near to mid-term value creation." - Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER

Strategic changes in portfolio to accelerate lead clinical programs and enhance value creation

(R) Changes to the Board; Vincent Ossipow stepped down

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

BI-1206 Phase 2a trial started in advanced or metastatic NSCLC and uveal melanoma

Phase 1 clinical data for BI-1910, a TNFR2 Agonist for the treatment of solid tumors, to be presented at SITC 2025

Transgene and BioInvent presented translational data and updated clinical results on armed oncolytic virus BT-001 at ESMO 2025

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Third quarter 2025

Net sales SEK 3.3 (12.8) million.

Profit/loss after tax SEK -129.2 (-97.2) million.

Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.96 (-1.48)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -104.0 (-97.0) million.

January - September 2025

Net sales SEK 223.5 (23.3) million.

Profit/loss after tax SEK -207.1 (-312.5) million.

Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -3.15 (-4.75).

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -157.2 (-282.2) million.

Liquid funds, current and long-term investments as of September 30, 2025: SEK 690.5 (979.2) million.

The complete interim report is available for download below and on the company's website under Financial reports.

INVITATION TO PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

The Company invites investors, analysts and the press to a presentation of the interim report January - September 2025. BioInvent's CEO Martin Welschof will present the report together with CFO Stefan Ericsson. The presentation will be held in English.

When: Wednesday October 29, 2025, at 2:00 pm CET/9:00 am ET

The webcast can be reached at https://bioinvent.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025

If you wish to ask questions and participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

https://events.inderes.com/bioinvent/q3-report-2025/dial-in

The conference call will be made available on the company website after the call.

