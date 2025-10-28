MSA Safety Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Achieved quarterly net sales of $468 million, an 8% GAAP increase and a 3% organic increase year-over-year

Generated GAAP operating income of $94 million, or 20.1% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $104 million, or 22.1% of sales

Recorded GAAP net income of $70 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of $76 million, or $1.94 per diluted share

Generated free cash flow of $100 million; repaid $50 million of debt, net leverage declined to 1.0x; ample liquidity of $1.1 billion

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment and solutions provider MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

"Our financial performance in the third quarter reflected solid results, demonstrating our continued execution of our Accelerate strategy," said Steve Blanco, President and CEO of MSA Safety. "We continued our broad-based momentum in fixed and portable detection and delivered double-digit growth in fall protection. The success of these growth areas offset timing headwinds in the fire service due to the later-than-normal announcement of the annual Assistance to Firefighter Grants program in the U.S. Additionally, I am pleased to report that our recent acquisition of M&C TechGroup is performing well, and the integration remains on track."

"Joining MSA Safety as Chief Financial Officer and working alongside such a passionate and dedicated team is an honor," stated Julie Beck, MSA Safety Chief Financial Officer. "It became very clear to me early on that the commitment to the mission of safety is an intangible asset that sets MSA apart. Our balance sheet remains strong, we retain our disciplined and balanced capital allocation strategy and maintain an active M&A pipeline. Following our strong free cash flow generation year-to-date, we expect to repurchase shares in the fourth quarter. We reaffirm our low-single-digit organic sales growth outlook for 2025 while continuing to manage through the U.S. Government shutdown and near-term timing-related challenges in the fire service, as well as ongoing macro and tariff-related dynamics," Ms. Beck added.

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per share

data and percentages) 2025

2024

% Change (a)

2025

2024

% Change (a) Net Sales $ 468.4

$ 432.7

8 %

$ 1,363.9

$ 1,308.4

4 % GAAP





















Operating income 94.3

91.5

3 %

257.9

271.5

(5) % % of Net sales 20.1 %

21.1 %

(100) bps

18.9 %

20.8 %

(190) bps Net income 69.6

66.6

4 %

192.0

197.0

(3) % Diluted EPS 1.77

1.69

5 %

4.87

4.98

(2) % Non-GAAP





















Adjusted EBITDA $ 118.9

$ 111.6

7 %

$ 336.9

$ 334.8

1 % % of Net sales 25.4 %

25.8 %

(40) bps

24.7 %

25.6 %

(90) bps Adjusted operating income 103.7

97.9

6 %

292.7

294.1

- % % of Net sales 22.1 %

22.6 %

(50) bps

21.5 %

22.5 %

(100) bps Adjusted earnings 76.2

72.3

5 %

218.6

215.5

1 % Adjusted diluted EPS 1.94

1.83

6 %

5.55

5.45

2 % Free cash flow 100.5

70.1

43 %

189.4

148.7

27 % Free cash flow conversion 144 %

105 %





99 %

75 %



Americas Segment





















Net sales $ 313.3

$ 299.5

5 %

$ 926.6

$ 909.7

2 % GAAP operating income 86.7

89.4

(3) %

254.5

269.8

(6) % % of Net sales 27.7 %

29.9 %

(220) bps

27.5 %

29.7 %

(220) bps Adjusted operating income 88.7

91.8

(3) %

260.7

276.5

(6) % % of Net sales 28.3 %

30.7 %

(240) bps

28.1 %

30.4 %

(230) bps International Segment





















Net sales $ 155.1

$ 133.2

16 %

$ 437.3

$ 398.7

10 % GAAP operating income 22.7

17.4

31 %

52.3

51.3

2 % % of Net sales 14.7 %

13.0 %

170 bps

12.0 %

12.9 %

(90) bps Adjusted operating income 24.8

18.2

37 %

63.7

55.9

14 % % of Net sales 16.0 %

13.6 %

240 bps

14.6 %

14.0 %

60 bps





(a) Percentage change may not calculate exactly due to rounding.

2025 Net Sales Outlook

The company maintained its low-single-digit organic sales growth outlook for 2025 and noted the health of its overall business, while acknowledging ongoing risks related to macroeconomic factors. It also noted near-term timing challenges due to the later-than-normal Assistance to Firefighter Grant (AFG) release and the subsequent U.S. Government shutdown, which will shift a portion of fourth quarter sales to 2026, predominantly in the fire service, along with the timing of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) approval for their next-generation self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).

Conference Call

MSA Safety will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2025 results and full-year outlook. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast at http://investors.msasafety.com/ under the "News and Events" tab, subheading "Events & Presentations." Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-6599 (international). When prompted, please instruct the operator to be joined into the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.msasafety.com/ shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for the next 90 days.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Net sales $ 468,445

$ 432,679

$ 1,363,900

$ 1,308,443 Cost of products sold 250,829

225,223

732,179

682,427 Gross profit 217,616

207,456

631,721

626,016















Selling, general and administrative 102,852

95,103

308,895

294,329 Research and development 16,521

16,707

49,186

49,695 Restructuring charges 58

1,184

2,470

5,744 Currency exchange losses, net 3,875

2,985

13,237

4,715 Operating income 94,310

91,477

257,933

271,533















Interest expense 8,416

9,153

23,368

29,556 Other income, net (6,562)

(5,833)

(18,585)

(16,215) Total other expense, net 1,854

3,320

4,783

13,341















Income before income taxes 92,456

88,157

253,150

258,192 Provision for income taxes 22,843

21,509

61,159

61,171 Net income $ 69,613

$ 66,648

$ 191,991

$ 197,021















Earnings per share attributable to common

shareholders:













Basic $ 1.78

$ 1.69

$ 4.89

$ 5.00 Diluted $ 1.77

$ 1.69

$ 4.87

$ 4.98















Basic shares outstanding 39,168

39,362

39,253

39,370 Diluted shares outstanding 39,280

39,495

39,380

39,530

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024







Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 169,998

$ 164,560 Trade receivables, net 306,949

279,213 Inventories 355,493

296,796 Other current assets 62,328

62,461 Total current assets 894,768

803,030







Property, plant and equipment, net 278,481

211,865 Prepaid pension cost 239,411

224,638 Goodwill 732,224

620,895 Intangible assets, net 304,505

246,437 Other noncurrent assets 104,188

98,919 Total assets $ 2,553,577

$ 2,205,784







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 8,209

$ 26,391 Accounts payable 119,872

108,163 Other current liabilities 162,190

153,539 Total current liabilities 290,271

288,093







Long-term debt, net 620,374

481,622 Pensions and other employee benefits 151,596

134,251 Deferred tax liabilities 133,200

107,691 Other noncurrent liabilities 55,746

50,808 Total shareholders' equity 1,302,390

1,143,319 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,553,577

$ 2,205,784

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Net income $ 69,613

$ 66,648

$ 191,991

$ 197,021 Depreciation and amortization 18,585

15,959

52,935

47,563 Change in working capital and other operating 24,264

1,725

(3,413)

(56,064) Cash flow from operating activities 112,462

84,332

241,513

188,520















Capital expenditures (11,986)

(14,254)

(52,104)

(39,814) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired -

-

(187,774)

- Property disposals and other investing -

16

19

90 Cash flow used in investing activities (11,986)

(14,238)

(239,859)

(39,724)















Change in debt (49,892)

(37,743)

115,328

(51,003) Cash dividends paid (20,757)

(20,081)

(61,638)

(58,670) Company stock purchases under repurchase program -

(10,027)

(39,995)

(20,027) Other financing (1,156)

(603)

(11,521)

(6,472) Cash flow (used in) from financing activities (71,805)

(68,454)

2,174

(136,172)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,690)

4,495

2,002

(6,062)















Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 22,981

$ 6,135

$ 5,830

$ 6,562

MSA Safety Incorporated Sales by Product Group (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

$ 191,188

41 %

$ 124,111

40 %

$ 67,077

43 % Fire Service(b)

158,654

34 %

109,497

35 %

49,157

32 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

118,603

25 %

79,742

25 %

38,861

25 % Total

$ 468,445

100 %

$ 313,350

100 %

$ 155,095

100 %

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

$ 163,150

38 %

$ 110,459

37 %

$ 52,691

40 % Fire Service(b)

160,515

37 %

111,992

37 %

48,523

36 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

109,014

25 %

77,046

26 %

31,968

24 % Total

$ 432,679

100 %

$ 299,497

100 %

$ 133,182

100 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

$ 546,094

40 %

$ 361,176

39 %

$ 184,918

42 % Fire Service(b)

472,576

35 %

326,220

35 %

146,356

33 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

345,230

25 %

239,253

26 %

105,977

25 % Total

$ 1,363,900

100 %

$ 926,649

100 %

$ 437,251

100 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

473,214

36 %

318,159

35 %

155,055

39 % Fire Service(b)

496,478

38 %

352,730

39 %

143,748

36 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

338,751

26 %

238,856

26 %

99,895

25 % Total

$ 1,308,443

100 %

$ 909,745

100 %

$ 398,698

100 %





(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas detection. Detection includes sales from M&C TechGroup Germany GmbH and its affiliated companies ("M&C"), acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International). (b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Organic sales change (Unaudited)

Consolidated



Three months ended September 30, 2025

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 17 % (1) % 9 %

8 % Currency translation effects (1) % (2) % (2) %

(1) % Less: Acquisitions (10) % - % - %

(4) % Organic sales change 6 % (3) % 7 %

3 %













Nine months ended September 30, 2025

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 15 % (5) % 2 %

4 % Currency translation effects - % - % 1 %

- % Less: Acquisitions (5) % - % - %

(2) % Organic sales change 10 % (5) % 3 %

2 %

Americas Segment



Three months ended September 30, 2025

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 12 % (2) % 3 %

5 % Currency translation effects - % - % - %

- % Less: Acquisitions (5) % - % - %

(2) % Organic sales change 7 % (2) % 3 %

3 %



Nine months ended September 30, 2025

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 14 % (8) % - %

2 % Currency translation effects 1 % 1 % 2 %

1 % Less: Acquisitions (4) % - % - %

(1) % Organic sales change 11 % (7) % 2 %

2 %

International Segment



Three months ended September 30, 2025

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 27 % 1 % 22 %

16 % Currency translation effects (4) % (4) % (5) %

(4) % Less: Acquisitions (18) % - % - %

(7) % Organic sales change 5 % (3) % 17 %

5 %



Nine months ended September 30, 2025

Detection(a) Fire Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 19 % 2 % 6 %

10 % Currency translation effects (2) % (2) % (2) %

(2) % Less: Acquisitions (11) % - % - %

(5) % Organic sales change 6 % - % 4 %

3 %





(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. Detection includes sales from M&C, acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International). (b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that organic sales change is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures can have a material impact on sales change trends. Organic sales change highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, acquisitions and divestitures. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of organic sales change is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider sales change determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted operating income (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Adjusted EBITDA $ 118,934

$ 111,605

$ 336,912

$ 334,789 Less:













Depreciation and amortization 15,193

13,690

44,237

40,675 Adjusted operating income 103,741

97,915

292,675

294,114 Less:













Currency exchange losses, net 3,875

2,985

13,237

4,715 Restructuring charges 58

1,184

2,470

5,744 Acquisition-related amortization 3,595

2,269

9,033

6,888 Net cost for product related legal matter -

-

-

5,000 Transaction costs (a) 1,903

-

10,002

234 GAAP operating income 94,310

91,477

257,933

271,533 Less:













Interest expense 8,416

9,153

23,368

29,556 Other income, net (6,562)

(5,833)

(18,585)

(16,215) Income before income taxes 92,456

88,157

253,150

258,192 Provision for income taxes 22,843

21,509

61,159

61,171 Net income $ 69,613

$ 66,648

$ 191,991

$ 197,021





(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures and operating ratios derived from non-GAAP measures. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, acquisition-related amortization, net cost for product related legal matter and transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by net sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales to external customers. These metrics are consistent with how management evaluates segment results and makes strategic decisions about the business. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The company's definition of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income and net income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)



Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change























Net income $ 69,613

$ 66,648

4 %

$ 191,991

$ 197,021

(3) %























Currency exchange losses, net 3,875

2,985





13,237

4,715



Restructuring charges 58

1,184





2,470

5,744



Acquisition-related amortization 3,595

2,269





9,033

6,888



Transaction costs (a) 1,903

-





10,002

234



Asset related losses 97

207





989

959



Pension settlement -

-





721

1,308



Net cost for product related legal matter -

-





-

5,000



Income tax expense on adjustments (2,949)

(995)





(9,885)

(6,412)



Adjusted earnings $ 76,192

$ 72,298

5 %

$ 218,558

$ 215,457

1 %























Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.94

$ 1.83

6 %

$ 5.55

$ 5.45

2 %























Diluted shares outstanding 39,280

39,495





39,380

39,530









(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Debt to adjusted EBITDA / Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Operating income

$ 375,577 Depreciation and amortization

58,721 Currency exchange losses, net

12,160 Restructuring charges

3,123 Acquisition-related amortization

11,319 Transaction costs (a)

10,654 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 471,554





Total end-of-period debt

628,583





Debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.3





Total end-of-period debt

$ 628,583 Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents

169,998 Net debt

$ 458,585





Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.0





(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that that MSA's definition of Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

About MSA Safety:

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2024 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve various assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or other comparable words. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events due to a number of factors, including those discussed in the sections of our annual report on Form 10-K entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and those discussed in our Form 10-Q quarterly reports filed after such annual report. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. We are under no duty to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic sales change, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share, debt to adjusted EBITDA, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management also uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use, and computational methods with respect thereto, may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, and computational methods, that our peers use to assess their performance and trends.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For an explanation of these measures, with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

