Ryerson Holding Corporation: Ryerson and Olympic Steel Announce Merger Agreement

CHICAGO and CLEVELAND, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, and Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS), a leading U.S. metals service center, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge. The merger will enhance the combined company's presence as the second-largest North American metals service center and represents a highly compatible strategic match as it will bring Olympic Steel's complementary footprint, capabilities, and product offerings into Ryerson's intelligently interconnected network of value-added service centers. The transaction is expected to generate approximately $120 million in annual synergies by the end of year two via procurement scale, efficiency gains, commercial enhancement, and network optimization.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Olympic Steel shareholders will receive 1.7105 Ryerson shares of common stock for every Olympic Steel share of common stock owned and will own approximately 37% of the combined company. The merger is expected to be immediately accretive to shareholders of the combined entity and is expected to result in a reduced pro-forma leverage ratio of less than three times, assuming partial credit for synergies. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions and the receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

As part of the transaction, Michael D. Siegal, Executive Chairman of Olympic Steel's Board of Directors, will be appointed chairman of the Board of Directors ("Board") of the combined company, and Olympic Steel will also appoint three other mutually satisfactory directors to the combined 11-member Board. Eddie Lehner, President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Ryerson, will serve as CEO of the combined company, with Richard T. Marabito, CEO of Olympic Steel, serving as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Eddie Lehner said, "This merger represents an immensely attractive and unique opportunity for Ryerson and Olympic Steel as it combines our two organizations, which couldn't be more complementary and synergistic around the products, services, footprint, and customer experience that will enhance our market presence while adding significant value to our stakeholders. The combination of our organizations will further scale the digital investments that Ryerson has made to bring Olympic Steel's capabilities and formidable expertise into a larger network and provide our customers with greater network density, faster lead times, and a wider array of custom solutions from pick-pack-and-ship to finished parts. We believe this merger presents our shareholders with increased earnings potential in the form of accretive margins, strong cash flows, and compelling synergies. I have known Michael Siegal, Rick Marabito, Andrew Greiff, and Rich Manson for many years and have the deepest respect and admiration for the exceptional organization they have created and cultivated. I could not be more optimistic and energized about the merging of our two companies with a combined 255 years of industrial metals service center experience. I look forward to working with Rick and the entire Olympic Steel organization with shared mission, passion, and purpose to unite our teams in reaching our vast potential together."

"We are very excited about the combination of Ryerson and Olympic Steel and the trajectory of the business going forward," added Steve Larson, Chairman of Ryerson's Board. "We look forward to welcoming Michael and the additional Olympic directors to the already strong Ryerson board. They bring a wealth of experience and perspective that will be invaluable as we work together to ensure the full potential of the combined business is realized."

Rick Marabito said, "We are thrilled to merge with Ryerson and for all of the opportunities that becoming a $6.5 billion company will provide to our key stakeholders. Together, we will offer new career growth to our employees, enhanced services to our customers, and greater value for our investors. This is an exciting moment for both of our companies, and we look forward to partnering with the Ryerson team once we close."

Michael Siegal added, "This is a significant milestone for the business my father and uncle started more than 70 years ago. We went from private to public in 1994, and now we enthusiastically take this next step to accelerate Olympic Steel's continued growth. Ryerson is a well-respected company with more than 180 years of history and a values-based culture much like our own. We fully endorse this next chapter for Olympic Steel and our stakeholders."

Ryerson and Olympic Steel will discuss the announced merger agreement on Wednesday, October 29th at 10 a.m. Eastern Time in a joint conversation. This conversation will take place on Ryerson's third quarter 2025 earnings call following the Company's prepared financial comments. The online broadcast will be available on Ryerson's Investor Relations website, ir.ryerson.com.

Ryerson Holding Corporation's Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call Details:

DATE: Wednesday, October 29, 2025 TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. CT DIAL-IN: 800-330-6710 (U.S. & Canada) / 646-769-9200 (International) CONFERENCE ID: 1257397

Advisors

J.P. Morgan is acting as Ryerson's exclusive financial advisor, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is acting as Ryerson's legal counsel on the transaction.

KeyBanc Capital Markets is acting as Olympic Steel's financial adviser and provided a fairness opinion, Houlihan Lokey provided a fairness opinion, and Jones Day is acting as Olympic Steel's legal counsel on the transaction.

About Ryerson

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 4,300 employees in approximately 110 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel (Nasdaq: ZEUS) is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and value-added processing of carbon and coated sheet, plate and coil steel products; stainless steel sheet, plate, bar and coil; aluminum sheet, plate and coil; pipe, tube, bar, valves and fittings; tin plate and metal-intensive end-use products, including stainless steel bollards; commercial, residential and industrial venting and air filtration systems; Wright® brand self-dumping hoppers; and metal canopy components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 54 facilities. For additional information, please visit https://www.olysteel.com.

