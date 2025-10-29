

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SCSK Corp. (SCSKF.PK), Wednesday announced financial results for the six months of the fiscal year 2025.



For the year ended September 30, 2025, the company reported profit of 35.6 billion yen compared to 19.3 billion yen in the prior year.



On per share basis, earnings almost doubled to 113.91 yen from last year's 61.56 yen.



Operating profit amounted to 41.6 billion yen compared to 26.9 billion yen in the earlier year.



Net sales increased to 371.3 billion yen from 251.5 billion yen in the previous year.



Monday, SCSKs stock closed at $31.48 on the OTC Markets.



