

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $374 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $540 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Otis Worldwide Corp reported adjusted earnings of $411 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $3.690 billion from $3.548 billion last year.



Otis Worldwide Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $374 Mln. vs. $540 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $3.690 Bln vs. $3.548 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.04 to $4.08 Full year revenue guidance: $14.5 to $14.6 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News