Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold - Silver Discovery with New Drilling Confirming the 2021 Results of 1841.14 g/t Ag over 16.8m at AurMac, Yukon, Canada

Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce it has intersected visible silver mineralization in the current drill program. This confirms the high-grade silver ("Ag") first drilled in 2021, near surface in the core of the Powerline Deposit ("Powerline") at its AurMac Project ("AurMac") in the prolific Tombstone Belt, Yukon, Canada.

Selected Highlights Demonstrate Potential for High-Grade Silver Zones in Core of Central Powerline:

AX-21-142 - 1841.14g/t Ag over 16.8 metres (" m ") within 302.68g/t Ag over 103.6 m; includes 14,629g/t Ag over 1.1m and 11,828g/t Ag over 1.2m

AX-21-143 - 12.85 g/t Ag over 19.0m, and 20.03 g/t Ag over 4.9m, and 20.22 g/t Ag over 30.5m, within 7.93 g/t Ag over 162.3m

AX-21-161 - 13.10 g/t Ag over 12.5m within 10.38 g/t Ag over 18.6m

AX-24-542 - 4.29 g/t Ag over 7.9m, and 11.22 g/t Ag over 18.9m, and 44.69 g/t Ag over 2.1m

"We have long recognized the potential for Keno-style silver mineralization at AurMac. It is an exciting time to follow-up on these intersections from our 2021 drilling and test the potential for larger silver zones," said Tara Christie, Banyan President and CEO. "Drilling at Powerline will further define our gold deposit and at the same time also test to identify favourable structures that host high-grade silver mineralization at AurMac."

"Our drilling in the core of Powerline previously intersected discrete veins hosting high-grade silver mineralization (Figures 1 and 2) in Fe-carbonate, sphalerite, galena and instances of visible electrum (Figures 3 and 4)," stated Duncan Mackay, Vice President of Exploration. "Leveraging our database of oriented core, we are working to refine these high-grade silver targets by drilling to confirm the orientation of the mineralized structures. Preliminary testing has successfully intersected the high-grade vein (assays pending), with additional drillholes planned to further test this highly prospective zone (Figure 5). The potential to identify new phases of mineralization of significance at AurMac adds a new dynamic to the project and understanding of the interlinkage between the Intrusion related Powerline Gold Mineralisation and the High-Grade Keno Style mineralization."

Figure 1: Plan map of the central Powerline Deposit (g*m Au heat map above illustrates spatial association with Powerline Au mineralization). High-grade Silver mineralization is associated with steeply north-dipping, northeast to southwest oriented structures (approximate trace in magenta). Cross-section line for Figure 2 shown by white line.

Silver mineralization is associated with crosscutting, steeply dipping Fe-carbonate veins hosting coarse aggregates of sphalerite and galena with instances of fine-grained electrum (Figures 3 and 4). High-grade silver mineralization is discrete from gold domains at Aurmac. With active silver mining in the area, zones of high-grade silver have potential as a selectively mined product.

Figure 2: Cross-section of the Powerline Deposit at looking at 060. Potential mineralized domain for high-grade silver intersections (in magenta) intersected in the drillholes in this release and show potential for down-dip extension. Drillhole AX-25-803 (blue trace; assays pending) successfully intersected the high-grade Keno-style vein (Figure 5). Additional drill testing will help refine understanding of mineralized domain/vein orientation.

Figure 3: Zone of high-grade silver mineralization in late cross-cutting veins in drillhole AX-21-142 in central Powerline.

Figure 4: Electrum (right) associated with coarse aggregates of sphalerite and galena in Fe-carbonate veins from drillhole AX-21-142 at approx. 107.85m.

Figure 5: High-grade Keno-style mineralization intersected in drillhole AX-25-803 from 116-118.7m. Mineralization consists of coarse-grained, semi-massive sphalerite, galena, pyrite, chalcopyrite, with minor Ag-Sb sulphosalts (pyrargyrite) and tetrahedrite.

Table 1: Significant diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Powerline in this release

HOLE NUMBER depth from (m) depth to (m) Ag Interval (m) Ag Interval (g/t) AX-21-142 27.4 48.8 21.4 10.27 including 33.5 47.6 14.1 12.31 and 100.6 204.2 103.6 302.68 including 100.6 117.4 16.8 1841.14 and including 131.1 167.6 36.5 10.60 AX-21-143 36.6 198.9 162.3 7.93 including 36.6 55.6 19.0 12.85 and including 75.6 80.5 4.9 20.03 and including 108.2 138.7 30.5 20.22 AX-24-542 68.3 76.2 7.9 4.29 including 68.3 69.4 1.1 13.10 and 97.9 116.8 18.9 11.22 including 99.5 101.2 1.7 19.93 and including 113.5 116.8 3.3 47.68 and 156.3 158.4 2.1 44.69 including 156.3 157.4 1.1 74.70 and 194.6 196.0 1.4 30.20 AX-21-161 37.0 55.6 18.6 10.38 including 37.0 49.5 12.5 13.10 and 120.6 122.1 1.5 5.23 and 242.6 244.1 1.5 8.47 AX-25-803*

*Pending

Note: True widths are calculated to be approximately 50% of drilled interval.

Table 2: Collar Locations for drillholes in this release

HOLE ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip AX-21-142 466792 7083198 779 205.7 357 -58 AX-21-143 466814 7083187 780 262.4 299 -50 AX-21-161 466841 7083247 782 246.9 351 -61 AX-24-542 466746 7083152 775 201.2 2 -60 AX-25-803* 466746 7083283 773 220.7 120 -60

*Pending

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release for 2021 were analysed by SGS Canada of Burnaby, B.C., utilizing the aqua-regia digest ICP-MS (HCL/HNO3) 36-element GE_IMS21B20 with GE_FAA30V5 30-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Ag were reanalysed by aqua-regia digest ICP-AES GE_ICP21B20. If Ag samples were expected to run ore-grade they were analyzed by GC_FAG32V, 30-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold and silver samples. Samples for 2024 reported here were analysed by Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C utilizing the MA300, 35-element ICP analytical package in conjunction with the FA450 50-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish for gold on all samples.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ?ounces of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(M Tonnes) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (Moz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 27.7 0.69 0.611 Powerline 0.30 84.8 0.61 1.663 Total Combined Indicated MRE 0.30 112.5 0.63 2.274 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 10.1 0.75 0.245 Powerline 0.30 270.4 0.60 5.208 Total Combined Inferred MRE 0.30 280.6 0.60 5.453

Notes to Table 3:

The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing,changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.1 The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("k") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corporation ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

