

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - AerCap Holdings NV (AER) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.215 billion, or $6.98 per share. This compares with $375.03 million, or $1.95 per share, last year.



Excluding items, AerCap Holdings NV reported adjusted earnings of $865 million or $4.97 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.5% to $2.308 billion from $1.948 billion last year.



AerCap Holdings NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.215 Bln. vs. $375.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.98 vs. $1.95 last year. -Revenue: $2.308 Bln vs. $1.948 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.70



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News