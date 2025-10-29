Troax Group AB: Troax Group AB (publ.) presents new financial targets for 2030

Hillerstorp 29th of October 2025, 12.00 CET

New financial targets have been set by the Board of Directors of Troax Group AB (publ). The targets, together with the 2030 strategy and a business update, will be presented at Troax Group's Capital Markets Day (CMD) on November 5, 2025.

"Until 2030, Troax Group's focus on profitable growth will continue and intensify. By continuing to gain market share in our core segments and supplementing with selected acquisitions, we aim to reach at least a turnover of 550 MEUR by 2030, i.e. to double turnover. At the same time, we have renewed our profitability target of at least 20% adjusted operating margin (adjusted EBITA). In the coming years, the goal is to strengthen and broaden the business from a product company to a reputable partner for security solutions. We will also continue to focus on disciplined capital use and return on invested capital." Martin Nyström, President and CEO, Troax Group (publ.)

Targets for 2030

Growth: Double turnover to at least 550 MEUR by 2030 (2025 baseline). This corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% through 2030.



Double turnover to at least 550 MEUR by 2030 (2025 baseline). This corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% through 2030. Profitability : Operating margin (adjusted EBITA): at least 20% over a business cycle where EBITA excludes amortizations from acquisitions, acquisition-related income and expenses and items affecting comparability.



: Operating margin (adjusted EBITA): at least 20% over a business cycle where EBITA excludes amortizations from acquisitions, acquisition-related income and expenses and items affecting comparability. Financial structure : Net debt in relation to EBITDA, excluding temporary deviations, should normally not exceed 2.5 times. Exceptions may be made during a transitional period, for example in connection with major acquisitions.



: Net debt in relation to EBITDA, excluding temporary deviations, should normally not exceed 2.5 times. Exceptions may be made during a transitional period, for example in connection with major acquisitions. Dividend policy: The goal is to pay 40-60% of net profit in dividends. The dividend proposal should consider long-term development potential, financial position, and investment needs.

Troax Group's Capital Markets Day (CMD)

Troax Group will hold a Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, November 5th at the company's premises in Hillerstorp. The presentations will start at 1:00 PM and are expected to end at 4:00 PM.

No webcast connection will be available but the presentations will be filmed and after the event, films and presentation materials will be available on our website: www.troax.com

For further information, please contact:

Martin Nyström

President and CEO

Tel 0370-828 31

martin.nystrom@troax.com

Anders Eklöf

CFO

Tel 0370-828 25

anders.eklof@troax.com

This information is information that Troax Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on the 29th of October 2025.

About Troax

Troax Group is the leading global supplier of indoor perimeter protection for manufacturing and warehousing environments.

Troax develops high quality and innovative safety solutions to protect people, property and processes.

Troax Group AB (publ), Reg. No. 556916-4030, is a global company with a strong sales force and efficient supply chain. With local presence we offer excellent customer service and quick deliveries. We are represented in 42 countries and employ roughly 1200 people. The Company's head office is located in Hillerstorp, Sweden and our sales amounted to 279 MEUR (2024)