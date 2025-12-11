Anzeige
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
WKN: A2PL4H | ISIN: SE0012729366
11.12.2025 13:15 Uhr
Troax Group AB: Troax Group AB's CFO will leave his role during 2026

Hillerstorp December 11th, 2025, 13:15 CET

"I have concluded that I am ready for the next phase in my professional life and will be taking on a new challenge as the CFO of the Herenco Group in Jönköping. I have had nine fantastic years with Troax Group and I wish the company and my colleagues all the best on their future successful journey", says Anders Eklöf.

"I would like to thank Anders for his significant efforts during all these years, where Anders has been instrumental for Troax's positive development. I wish Anders all the best in his future role." says Martin Nyström, President and CEO of Troax Group AB.

The process to recruit a successor will begin immediately.



For additional information, please contact:

Martin Nyström
President and CEO
Troax Group AB
Box 89
335 04 Hillerstorp
Tel +46 (0)370-828 31
martin.nystrom@troax.com

This information is information that Troax Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 13:15 CET on December 11th, 2025.

About Troax

Troax Group is the leading global supplier of indoor perimeter protection for manufacturing and warehousing environments.

Troax develops high quality and innovative safety solutions to protect people, property and processes.

Troax Group AB (publ), Reg. No. 556916-4030, is a global company with a strong sales force and efficient supply chain. With local presence we offer excellent customer service and quick deliveries. We are represented in 42 countries and employ roughly 1200 people. The Company's head office is located in Hillerstorp, Sweden and our sales amounted to 279 MEUR (2024)


