Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
WKN: A2PL4H | ISIN: SE0012729366 | Ticker-Symbol: 5TOA
Frankfurt
07.01.26 | 08:22
13,120 Euro
+0,31 % +0,040
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.01.2026 15:00 Uhr
Troax Group AB: Troax Group completes the acquisition of Vichnet

Hillerstorp, January 7th, 2026, 15:00 CET

Troax Group ('Troax') has completed the previously announced acquisition of Vichnet, the market leader for machine guarding and wire trays in China. Vichnet will be reported into the APAC-region.

Vichnet, headquartered in Ningbo, had an annual turnover of 26 MEUR and approximately 300 employees (2024). Since its establishment 2006, Vichnet has grown profitably and offers a comprehensive range of safety solutions for the Chinese as well as export markets.

Connected to the acquisition there will be related costs of approximately 1 MEUR where the majority will be reported during the first quarter 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Nyström, President & CEO, Troax Group
Tel: +46 370 828 31
martin.nystrom@troax.com

Anders Eklöf, CFO, Troax Group
Tel +46 (0)370-828 25
anders.eklof@troax.com

About Troax

Troax Group is the leading global supplier of indoor perimeter protection for manufacturing and warehousing environments.

Troax develops high quality and innovative safety solutions to protect people, property and processes.

Troax Group AB (publ), Reg. No. 556916-4030, is a global company with a strong sales force and efficient supply chain. With local presence we offer excellent customer service and quick deliveries. We are represented in 42 countries and employ roughly 1200 people. The Company's head office is located in Hillerstorp, Sweden and our sales amounted to 279 MEUR (2024)


