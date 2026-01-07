Troax Group AB: Troax Group completes the acquisition of Vichnet

Hillerstorp, January 7th, 2026, 15:00 CET

Troax Group ('Troax') has completed the previously announced acquisition of Vichnet, the market leader for machine guarding and wire trays in China. Vichnet will be reported into the APAC-region.

Vichnet, headquartered in Ningbo, had an annual turnover of 26 MEUR and approximately 300 employees (2024). Since its establishment 2006, Vichnet has grown profitably and offers a comprehensive range of safety solutions for the Chinese as well as export markets.

Connected to the acquisition there will be related costs of approximately 1 MEUR where the majority will be reported during the first quarter 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Nyström, President & CEO, Troax Group

Tel: +46 370 828 31

martin.nystrom@troax.com

Anders Eklöf, CFO, Troax Group

Tel +46 (0)370-828 25

anders.eklof@troax.com

