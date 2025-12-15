Troax Group AB: Troax Group acquires Stommpy SpA

Hillerstorp 15th of December 2025, 15:00 CET

Troax Group through its subsidiary Troax AB has entered into an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Italian based Stommpy SpA, including its Austrian based subsidiary Stommpy GmbH.

Stommpy SpA was founded in 2000. The company is a leading producer of flexible safety barriers in the Italian market. It has since established a sales subsidiary in Austria and is exporting its products across the world through distributors. The company has developed unique high-quality products which differentiate from the main flexible safety barrier producers. Stommpy has a strong position in high demand customer segments such as food & beverage and pharmaceuticals. The company had a revenue of 8 MEUR in 2024.

"I am happy to welcome Stommpy to the Troax Group. The company has developed a set of unique products that are unmatched in the flexible safety barrier market and an important addition to the Group on our mission to creating safer workplaces", says Martin Nyström, President and CEO of Troax Group.

"Stommpy's unique positioning within safety in demanding environments adds a unique competitive advantage to the Barrier product line within Troax Group. The Italian manufacturing operations and competent product, sales and installation teams will be a welcome addition in the Troax Group. We look forward to our common journey towards becoming a leader in industrial safety solutions" says Jonas Lindqvist, President New Business at Troax Group.

"We are very pleased to join such a solid and respected Group. This step marks an important milestone for Stommpy. When I founded the company 26 years ago, I could not have imagined reaching this point. Joining the Troax Group is the natural evolution of the path started three years ago with onEquity," says Luca Gatti, CEO and founder of Stommpy.

"Together with Luca Gatti, we have transformed Stommpy into a structured company and strengthened its portfolio with new product lines. Joining the Troax Group is a natural next step and opens a new phase of growth," adds Carlo Massacesi, President of Stommpy and founder of onEquity.

The acquisition will be financed within Troax Group's existing cash and credit facilities. The transaction is closing today. The transaction costs occurring during fourth quarter are not expected to be material.

The acquisition is not expected to materially affect Troax Group's earning per share or net debt / EBITDA.

