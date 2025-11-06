Troax Group AB: Troax Group acquires Flexible Barrier & Safety Mirror business

Hillerstorp 6th of November 2025, 14:00 CET

Troax Group through its subsidiary Troax AB has entered into an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of the following PGH Groupe ApS companies: Danish based Dancop A/S, German based d-flexx DE GmbH and Swedish based d-flexx SE AB.

Dancop A/S was established in 1975. It originated as a supplier of high-quality traffic, observation, and inspection mirrors. In the following 50 years, the company has added industrial safety products to its portfolio with flexible safety barriers being its most important and fastest growing product today. The company is headquartered in Slangerup, Denmark and is selling its products across all continents, through its European sales subsidiaries and distributors. The companies to be acquired had a revenue of approximately 6 MEUR in 2024.

"I am happy to welcome Dancop A/S and its sales subsidiaries into the Troax Group. With a leading position in safety mirrors and a strong product offering in flexible barriers, the company brings an important addition to the Groups industrial safety product offering", says Martin Nyström, President and CEO of Troax Group.

"I am very happy that we are joining the Troax Group, adding a relevant and highly capable product to the Troax product family. I am proud to have been leading Dancop for the past 20 years, and I look forward to joining Troax Group and bringing our product portfolio to new heights together with the Dancop and Troax teams", says Peter Grynnerup Managing Director and owner of Dancop A/S.

"The addition of the Dancop A/S product portfolio, knowledgeable organisation and efficient manufacturing provides a strong basis for the new Barrier Product Line within Troax New Business. We are excited to welcome the Dancop team to Troax Group and offer the new range of products to our customers around the globe, in our journey towards becoming a leader in industrial safety solutions", says Jonas Lindqvist, President New Business at Troax Group.

The acquisition will be financed within Troax Group's existing cash on a cash-free/debt-free basis. A performance-based additional payment will occur in 2028, conditional on profitable growth targets being met. The transaction is expected to close today. The transaction costs occurring during fourth quarter is not expected to be material.

The acquisition is not expected to materially affect Troax Group's earning per share or net debt / EBITDA.







For further information, please contact:

Martin Nyström

President & CEO, Troax Group

Tel: +46 (0)370 828 31

martin.nystrom@troax.com



Anders Eklöf

CFO, Troax Group

Tel: +46 (0)370-828 25

anders.eklof@troax.com



Jonas Lindqvist

President New Business, Troax Group

Tel: +46 (0)370-836 38

jonas.lindqvist@troax.com

About Troax

Troax Group is the leading global supplier of indoor perimeter protection for manufacturing and warehousing environments.

Troax develops high quality and innovative safety solutions to protect people, property and processes.

Troax Group AB (publ), Reg. No. 556916-4030, is a global company with a strong sales force and efficient supply chain. With local presence we offer excellent customer service and quick deliveries. We are represented in 42 countries and employ roughly 1200 people. The Company's head office is located in Hillerstorp, Sweden and our sales amounted to 279 MEUR (2024)