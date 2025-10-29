Advenica AB: Advenica wins order worth 1,1 MSEK from new defence customer

Advenica has won an order on its Data Guard and Data Diode offering from a new customer in South Asia. The order is worth a total of 1,1 MSEK.

Controlled information exchange between different domains is of great importance for customers handling sensitive data. Advenica's ZoneGuard is a gateway that ensures that information exchange is made according to the organisation's policies while Advenica's hardware-based data diodes guarantees one-way data transfer.



Advenica has received an order from a defence customer in South Asia containing data diodes and ZoneGuard. The deal, made through our MEA-partner CyberKnight, will be delivered immediately.



This new order is further proof that our strategy is working. We offer solutions where uncompromising security meets tailored delivery together with our channel partners. It is this trust that drives our growth and strengthens our position on a global market. Marie Bengtsson, CEO at Advenica

For further information, please contact:

Marie Bengtsson, CEO Advenica AB, +46 (0) 703 860 032 marie.bengtsson@advenica.com



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:55 CET on October 29, 2025.

About Advenica

Advenica provides cybersecurity solutions within encryption and network segmentation with the highest level of EU-and national approvals. We were founded in 1993 and are based in Malmö, Sweden, where most of our products are designed, developed, and manufactured. Advenica specialises in the sectors of defence, authorities, infrastructure, and industry. With decades of experience working with Sweden's national security, Advenica is known for delivering cybersecurity with exceptional service. Read more at advenica.com

Advenica AB is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth with the name ADVE. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB, www.redeye.se