Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture Reports Operating Results for Third Quarter 2025

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A), today reported operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 versus Third Quarter 2024:

Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.28 versus $0.29.

Consolidated sales increased 10.6% to $194.5 million.

Comparable store sales increased 7.1%.

Gross profit margin was 60.3% compared to 60.2%.

Steven G. Burdette, President and CEO said, "Our third-quarter results were highlighted by a strong Labor Day weekend performance, double-digit growth in written and delivered sales, and our first quarter of positive written and delivered comp-store sales in several years. Our strategic marketing investments continue to drive increased customer traffic, resulting in higher average tickets, solid conversion rates, and strong gross margins.

Our recent opening of a third Houston location brings our total store count to 129. Looking ahead, we expect to resume store count growth in the first quarter of 2026, targeting five net new store openings for the year. Our third quarter results demonstrate that our customer first approach continues to resonate. We are encouraged by the positive momentum in our business and remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and long-term value to our customers and shareholders."

Third Quarter ended September 30, 2025 Compared to Same Period of 2024

Total sales up 10.6%, comp-store sales up 7.1% for the quarter. Total written business increased 10.0% and comp-store written business increased 8.0% for the quarter.

Design consultants accounted for 34.2% of written business in 2025 and 34.5% in 2024.

Gross profit margins increased to 60.3% in 2025 from 60.2% in 2024.

SG&A expenses were 57.8% of sales versus 57.4% and increased $11.4 million. The primary drivers of this change are: increase in advertising and marketing costs of $2.8 million driven by increased spending on television and direct mail production. increase in selling expense of $2.7 million primarily due to sales commissions and related benefit costs for higher sales volume increase in occupancy costs of $1.4 million related to new stores and the timing of repairs and maintenance. increase in administrative expenses of $3.8 million primarily from increased salaries and related benefits, performance-based incentive compensation and stock compensation costs.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at September 30, 2025 are $137.0 million.

Generated $45.3 million in cash from operating activities primarily from earnings and changes in working capital including a $9.0 million increase in inventories, $8.3 million increase in accrued liabilities and vendor repayments, a $8.1 million increase in other assets and liabilities, and a $3.1 million reduction in customer deposits.

Invested $15.3 million in capital expenditures.

Purchased approximately 94,000 shares of common stock for $2.0 million.

Paid $15.5 million in quarterly cash dividends.

No debt outstanding at September 30, 2025, and credit availability of $80.0 million.

Expectations and Other

Our 2025 guidance includes tariffs currently in effect as of October 29, 2025, but excludes the effects of additional proposed tariffs that have not been finalized by the Trump Administration. We are closely monitoring the tariff developments to manage our exposure and minimize the effects on our business.

Our expectations for gross profit margins for 2025 are between 60.4% to 60.7%, an increase from our prior guidance. Gross profit margins fluctuate quarter to quarter in relation to our promotional cadence.

Fixed and discretionary expenses within SG&A for the full year of 2025 are expected to be in the $296.0 to $298.0 million range, an increase from our previous guidance due to higher anticipated advertising and administrative costs. Variable SG&A expenses for the full year of 2025 are anticipated to be in the 18.6% to 18.8% range.

Our effective tax rate for 2025 is expected to be 26.5%, excluding the impact from discrete items and any new tax legislation.

Planned capital expenditures for the full year of 2025 are approximately $24.0 million, unchanged from our previous guidance. We expect retail square footage at the end of 2025 to remain consistent with 2024.

Key Results

(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales $ 194.5 $ 175.9 $ 557.1 $ 538.5 Gross Profit 117.3 105.9 338.4 324.9 Gross profit as a % of sales 60.3 % 60.2 % 60.8 % 60.3 % SGA Variable 36.4 33.2 103.5 104.9 Fixed 75.9 67.7 223.4 208.5 Total 112.3 100.9 326.9 313.4 SGA as a % of sales Variable 18.7 % 18.9 % 18.6 % 19.5 % Fixed 39.0 % 38.5 % 40.1 % 38.7 % Total 57.7 % 57.4 % 58.7 % 58.2 % Pre-tax income 6.4 6.9 16.0 16.5 Pre-tax income as a % of sales 3.3 % 3.9 % 2.9 % 3.1 % Net income 4.7 4.9 11.2 11.8 Net income as a % of sales 2.4 % 2.8 % 2.0 % 2.2 % Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.68 $ 0.70

Other Financial and Operations Data Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 EBITDA (in millions)(1) $ 30.0 $ 27.7 Sales per square foot $ 164 $ 164 Average ticket $ 3,459 $ 3,365

Liquidity Measures Nine Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Free Cash Flow 2025 2024 Cash Returns to Shareholders 2025 2024 Operating cash flow $ 45.3 $ 42.0 Share repurchases $ 2.0 $ - Dividends 15.5 15.3 Capital expenditures (15.3 ) (24.3 ) Cash returns to shareholders $ 17.5 $ 15.3 Free cash flow $ 30.0 $ 17.7 Cash at period end $ 137.0 $ 127.4

(1) See the reconciliation of the non-GAAP metrics at the end of the release.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 194,484 $ 175,913 $ 557,076 $ 538,546 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 77,220 69,995 218,627 213,625 Gross profit 117,264 105,918 338,449 324,921 Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 112,329 100,940 326,864 313,395 Other income, net (348 ) (333 ) (571 ) (412 ) Total expenses 111,981 100,607 326,293 312,983 Income before interest and income taxes 5,283 5,311 12,156 11,938 Interest income, net 1,142 1,560 3,888 4,581 Income before income taxes 6,425 6,871 16,044 16,519 Income tax expense 1,696 1,943 4,848 4,760 Net income $ 4,729 $ 4,928 $ 11,196 $ 11,759 Basic earnings per share: Common Stock $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.69 $ 0.73 Class A Common Stock $ 0.27 $ 0.28 $ 0.64 $ 0.67 Diluted earnings per share: Common Stock $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.68 $ 0.70 Class A Common Stock $ 0.27 $ 0.28 $ 0.64 $ 0.67 Cash dividends per share: Common Stock $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.96 $ 0.94 Class A Common Stock $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.90 $ 0.88

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,495 $ 120,034 $ 121,160 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,482 6,280 6,205 Inventories 92,406 83,419 88,688 Prepaid expenses 12,469 14,576 16,553 Other current assets 8,935 14,587 17,506 Total current assets 250,787 238,896 250,112 Property and equipment, net 179,611 182,622 179,570 Right-of-use lease assets 186,811 194,411 199,724 Deferred income taxes 18,051 17,075 16,037 Other assets 16,449 15,743 13,859 Total assets $ 651,709 $ 648,747 $ 659,302 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 19,904 $ 14,914 $ 18,208 Customer deposits 43,855 40,733 43,940 Accrued liabilities 42,633 39,635 39,454 Current lease liabilities 36,938 36,283 36,196 Total current liabilities 143,330 131,565 137,798 Noncurrent lease liabilities 174,906 182,096 186,005 Other liabilities 27,446 27,525 27,699 Total liabilities 345,682 341,186 351,502 Stockholders' equity 306,027 307,561 307,800 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 651,709 $ 648,747 $ 659,302

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 11,196 $ 11,759 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,825 15,728 Share-based compensation expense 5,594 5,128 Other 107 523 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventories (8,987 ) 5,268 Customer deposits 3,122 8,103 Other assets and liabilities 8,087 2,569 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,341 (7,089 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 45,285 41,989 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (15,277 ) (24,285 ) Proceeds from sale of land, property, and equipment 73 461 Net cash used in investing activities (15,204 ) (23,824 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Dividends paid (15,534 ) (15,295 ) Common stock repurchased (2,000 ) - Taxes on vested restricted shares (1,884 ) (3,282 ) Net cash used in financing activities (19,418 ) (18,577 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents during the period 10,663 (412 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 126,314 127,777 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 136,977 $ 127,365

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors as useful information on our operating results and to provide additional information with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP financial measures we use in this release may be different from non-GAAP financial measures, including similarly titled measures, used by other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to EBITDA

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Income before income taxes, as reported $ 16,044 $ 16,519 Interest income, net (3,888 ) (4,581 ) Depreciation and amortization 17,825 15,728 EBITDA $ 29,981 $ 27,666

Comparable Store Sales?

Comparable-store or "comp-store" sales is a measure which indicates the performance of our existing stores and website by comparing the sales growth for stores and online for a particular month over the corresponding month in the prior year. Stores are considered non-comparable if they were not open during the corresponding month or if the selling square footage has been changed significantly.

Cost of Goods Sold and SG&A Expense?

We include substantially all our occupancy and home delivery costs in SG&A expense as well as a portion of our warehousing expenses.? Accordingly, our gross profit may not be comparable to those entities that include these costs in cost of goods sold.?

We classify our SG&A expenses as either variable or fixed and discretionary.? Our variable expenses are comprised of selling and delivery costs.? Selling expenses are primarily compensation and related benefits for our commission-based sales associates, the discount we pay for third party financing of customer sales and transaction fees for credit card usage.? We do not outsource delivery, so these costs include personnel, fuel, and other expenses related to this function.? Fixed and discretionary expenses are comprised of rent, depreciation and amortization and other occupancy costs for stores, warehouses and offices, and all advertising and administrative costs.?

About Havertys Furniture

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 129 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website www.havertys.com.?

Safe Harbor

This press release contains, and the conference call may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond our control.

All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as "expect," "likely," "outlook," "forecast," "preliminary," "would," "could," "should," "position," "will," "project," "intend," "plan," "on track," "anticipate," "to come," "may," "possible," "assume," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations for retail and operating margins, selling square footage and capital expenditures for 2025, our liquidity position to continue to fund our growth plans, and our efforts and initiatives to execute our strategic plan.

We caution that our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and while we believe that our expectations for the future are reasonable in view of currently available information you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, and they should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: competition from national, regional and local retailers of home furnishings; our ability to anticipate changes in consumer preferences; our ability to successfully implement our growth and other strategies; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; importing merchandise from foreign sources; fluctuations and volatility in the cost of raw materials and components; our dependence on third-party producers to meet our requirements; our vendors' ability to meet our quality control standards or comply with changes to the legislative or regulatory framework regarding product safety; risks in our supply chain, including price, availability and quality of raw materials and components utilized in the products we sell and our ability to forecast our supply chain needs; our reliance on third-party transportation vendors for product shipments from our suppliers; the effects of labor disruptions or labor shortages; and our ability to attract and retain key employees; the rise of oil and gasoline prices; increased transportation costs; damage to one of our distribution centers; the vulnerability of our information technology infrastructure to cyber-attacks, breaches and other disruptions; changes in general domestic and international economic conditions such as inflation rates, interest rates, tax rates, unemployment rates, higher labor and healthcare costs, recessions, and changing government policies, laws and regulations; pending or unforeseen litigation; as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2024 and from time to time in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements describe our expectations only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, and other reports filed with the SEC.?

