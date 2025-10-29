

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $379 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $350 million, or $1.80 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $1.451 billion from $1.323 billion last year.



American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $379 Mln. vs. $350 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.94 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue: $1.451 Bln vs. $1.323 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News