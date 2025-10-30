

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French banking major Crédit Agricole Group (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA.PA), which comprises Credit Agricole S.A. and Regional Banks, reported that its net income Group share for the third quarter of 2025 was 2.316 billion euros, up 11.4% from the prior year.



Quarterly revenues amounted to 9.731 billion euros, up 5.6% from the previous year.



In the third quarter of 2025, Crédit Agricole S.A.'s net income Group share amounted to 1.836 billion euros, an increase of 10.2% from the third quarter of 2024. The results of the third quarter of 2025 were based on high revenues, a cost/income ratio maintained at a low level and a controlled cost of risk. It was also positively impacted by the cancellation of CACEIS's non-controlling interests recognised in the first half of the year.



Crédit Agricole S.A.'s quarterly revenues totalled 6.850 billion euros, up 5.6% compared to the third quarter of 2024.



