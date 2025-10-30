

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD, ABI.BR, 1NBA.DE, 1ABI.MI, ANH.JO), a drink and brewing company, on Thursday reported a decline in net profit for the third quarter, mainly due to non-underlying items.



For the three-month period, the company posted a net income of $1.054 billion, or $0.53 per basic share, less than $2.071 billion, or $1.03 per basic share, in the same period last year.



Underlying profit stood at $1.970 billion as against the prior year's $1.971 billion. Underlying profit per share was $0.99, higher than $0.98 per share a year ago.



Normalized EBIT moved up to $4.205 billion from last year's $4.091 billion. Normalized EBITDA was $5.594 billion, compared with $5.424 billion. Revenue was $15.133 billion, up from the previous year's $15.046 billion.



The brewer noted that it will pay an interim dividend of EUR 0.15 per share.



The company has also announced the redemption of around $2 billion of outstanding bonds.



Further, the Board approved a $6 billion share repurchase, to be executed within the next 24 months. This represents around 97.3 million share repurchases through the program.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects its EBITDA to grow in line with its medium-term outlook of 4% to 8%. Anheuser-Busch anticipates net capital expenditure of $3.5 billion to $4 billion for fiscal 2025.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News