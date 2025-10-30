

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) on Thursday reported lower profit for the third quarter of 2025, as higher loan impairments and provisions offset growth in core income.



Profit before tax was unchanged at €3.868 billion, while operating profit rose 2.6% year-on-year to €5.528 billion.



Net attributable profit declined 3.7% from a year earlier to €2.531 billion, mainly reflecting an 8.8% increase in impairments on financial assets. EPS declined to €0.42 from €0.44.



Gross income rose 4.4% to €9.102 billion, driven by solid gains in core banking revenues. Net interest income grew 13.2% to €6.640 billion, and net fees and commissions increased 7.8% to €2.060 billion. However, net trading income slumped 49.2% to €531 million.



Provisions and other gains and losses rose 18% to €94 million.



