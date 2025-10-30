

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - ING GROEP N.V. (ING) reported a decline in third-quarter profit for 2025, as higher operating expenses offset stable interest income and strong fee growth.



Profit before tax decreased 4% year-on-year to €2.560 billion, from €2.668 billion.



Gross result fell 3.9% to €2.886 billion.



Net result dropped 4.9% to €1.787 billion from €1.880 billion last year.



Net interest income was broadly stable, rising 0.4% to €3.705 billion. Net fee and commission income increased 15.5% to €1.165 billion. Investment income grew 26.9% to €66 million, while other income declined 17.1% to €962 million.



As a result, total income was largely flat at €5.898 billion, compared with €5.909 billion a year earlier.



Operating expenses rose 3.7% to €3.012 billion, while loan loss provisions decreased 3% to €326 million.



Additionally, the bank announced a €1.6 billion shareholder distribution, comprising a share buyback programme of up to €1.1 billion, and a €500 million cash payment scheduled for January 15, 2026. ING said the purpose of the distribution is to align its CET1 ratio closer to its target of nearly 13%.



For the full year, ING now expects total income of about €22.8 billion, slightly higher than its previous outlook of €22.6 billion, which was in line with 2024 levels.



