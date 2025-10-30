

MUTTENZ (dpa-AFX) - Clariant AG (CLN.SW), a specialty chemical company, on Thursday reported sales of CHF 906 million, a decrease of 3% in local currency compared with the same quarter last year, as modest growth in Adsorbents & Additives was offset by lower sales in Care Chemicals and Catalysts.



EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the group increased by 14% to CHF 159 million.



Excluding one-time items, EBITDA was CHF 162 million, up 5 % year on year



For the full year, the company expects sales growth at the lower end of its 1%-3% range and reaffirmed its medium-term targets for 4%-6% annual sales growth by 2027.



