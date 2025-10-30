Heliospectra AB: Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Heliospectra AB

(Gothenburg, Sweden, October 30, 2025, at 10:35 CET) - The Extraordinary General Meeting of Heliospectra AB (publ) (the "Company") was held today, at the Company's premises on Johan Willins Gatan 8 in Gothenburg.

The following main resolutions were resolved upon at the General Meeting:

Resolution regarding amendment of the Articles of Association

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to adopt new Articles of Association, whereby the limits for the number of shares and the share capital are amended in order to enable the rights issue of shares.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on issue of new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders

The General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors resolution from 29 September 2025 on issue of new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders.

The Board of Directors' complete proposals are available on the Company's website, www.heliospectra.com.

