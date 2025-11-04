Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: HELIO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0026821258 Order book ID: 433406 Market Segment: First North Sweden Auction Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: HELIO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0026821266 Order book ID: 433407 Market Segment: First North Sweden Auction Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from November 05, 2025, the subscription rights in Heliospectra AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 14, 2025.With effect from November 05, 2025, the paid subscription shares in Heliospectra AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 01, 2025.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB