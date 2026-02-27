Heliospectra AB: Heliospectra (publ) Publish the Year-End Report for 2025

(GOTHENBURG, Sweden, February 27, 2026, at 08:40 CEST) - Heliospectra AB (publ), a leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, presents its Year-End Report for 2025.

The full report is enclosed in this press release and uploaded at https://heliospectra.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-documents/reports/.



SUMMARY OF REPORT

Sales and financial performance October to December 2025

Order intake during the period amounted to SEK 2,642 (3,695) thousand.

Net sales during the period amounted to SEK 11,636 (6,481) thousand.

Operating result during the period amounted to SEK -15,710 (-13,144) thousand.

Profit after tax was SEK -16,885 (-14,357) thousand.

Earnings per share*: SEK -0.04 (-0.12)

Sales and financial performance January - December 2025

Order intake during the period amounted to SEK 21,073 (42,303) thousand.

Net sales during the period amounted to SEK 28,461 (32,411) thousand.

Operating result during the period amounted to SEK -41,275 (-22,327) thousand.

Profit after tax was SEK -42,768 (-23,544) thousand.

Earnings per share*: SEK -0.16 (-0.19)

During the first half of 2025, order confirmations from two Canadian customers totaling TSEK 8,827 were received. These are not reflected in the 2025 order intake, as the orders were originally announced in Q1 2024.

*Earnings per share before and after dilution: Profit for the period divided by the average number of shares outstanding during the period.



Cash flow January - December 2025

Operating cash flow was SEK -32,355 (-26,741) thousand.

Total cash flow was SEK 25,365 (-7,058) thousand.

Cash equivalents at the end of the period were SEK 26,799 (1,434) thousand.

CEO COMMENT

Looking Back at 2025 - Building the Platform for Growth

Dear Shareholders,

While 2025 was financially a demanding year, strategically it has been one of the most important in Heliospectra's development.

The completion of our flagship project in Leamington, Canada, marks an important milestone for Heliospectra. The installation is expected to serve as a strong reference site in one of North America's most important greenhouse regions - Leamington, Canada. This project will strengthen our positioning in ongoing discussions and increase our chances of being shortlisted for larger LED projects currently under evaluation. Establishing credible reference cases in key markets is an important step in building long-term trust and visibility for Heliospectra.

At the same time, we see a structural market development unfolding. Europe has long prioritized high-efficacy LED fixtures due to elevated energy costs. In 2025, we clearly saw this focus accelerating in Canada - one of the world's largest greenhouse markets. With persistently high energy prices, we anticipate a substantial replacement market emerging in 2026 and 2027. Heliospectra is well positioned to capture this shift.

Our partnership with Cree and the implementation of OSRAM's newest PURSA LED platform - currently delivering the highest efficacy levels available on the market - further strengthen our technological competitiveness. Combined with the recent start of our new contract manufacturing partner in Poland, we are lowering lead times and reducing exposure to import duties, improving both flexibility and cost efficiency.

Innovation Moving Toward Commercialization

Innovation remains at the heart of our strategy.

During 2025, project Green Control, led by Wageningen University and partners was approved. The project aims to revolutionize greenhouse horticulture by shifting from conventional climate control to "plant-driven" control using AI, sensors, and 3D modeling, further validating our plant-driven cultivation approach.

helioSENSE team has now expanded to four dedicated specialists and is approaching commercialization of our first solution, Light Use Efficiency Threshold LUEt. This is a major milestone and positions us to introduce our first commercial helioSENSE projects during 2026.

In parallel, helioCORE continues to evolve. Our energy-management capabilities, including integration with peak prediction services, enable growers to actively avoid high-cost energy periods - particularly at year-end when tariffs can significantly impact operating costs. These tools are becoming increasingly relevant as energy volatility continues to shape greenhouse economics.

To further strengthen our position in smart lighting and plant-driven cultivation, we are actively building partnerships focused on data-driven growing. This includes collaborations with sensor suppliers, energy peak prediction providers, photosynthesis specialists, and weather data partners.

Our objective is to integrate helioSENSE into a broader intelligent control solution capable of managing lighting and energy screens in a coordinated way. By incorporating direct plant feedback into the growing environment, we aim to help growers reduce energy consumption - one of their most significant cost factors - while simultaneously improving yield and crop quality.

Encouragingly, all projects delivered during 2025 were executed successfully, and customer feedback has been very positive. Operational execution remains a key strength of our organization.

Strengthening the Organization

During 2025, we expanded our team in the Netherlands, and onboarded a highly experienced team across sales, technology, and operations. This strengthens our commercial reach and execution capacity. And we now enter 2026 with higher expectations and a more mature organization.

It is also encouraging to see increased inbound activity. Through our inbox and CRM system, we track a growing number of quotation requests and solution downloads. Customers are increasingly finding us proactively - a strong indicator that brand awareness and market credibility are improving. We also see an increase on the size of the greenhouse projects quoted, and more often find ourselves on the short list.

Focus for 2026

Our main operational focus in 2026 will be our supply chain management and further strengthening our partnership with our contract manufacturing partners. Ensuring that we are ready for larger projects in 2026. Together, we have will refined our stock strategy to increase flexibility and responsiveness in the production chain. Thanks to our modular system design, we can maintain a very late decoupling point in production, allowing us to adapt configurations closer to delivery - creating greater flexibility for our customers.

Our second major objective is to secure the first commercial helioSENSE projects and successfully launch LUEt into the market.

At the same time, we remain convinced of our future success and will continue strengthening our commercial organization and support teams to match the growing opportunity pipeline.

Entering 2026 with Confidence

2025 tested our resilience. However, it also repositioned Heliospectra:

We established a new key North American reference site.

We are now shortlisted for larger global LED projects.

We strengthened our technology platform and manufacturing footprint.

We expanded and upgraded our team.

We further strengthened our energy-management capabilities and advanced our position in smart, data-driven lighting solutions.

The foundation is stronger today than it was twelve months ago.

I would like to extend my sincere thanks to our shareholders for your continued support and trust throughout this demanding year. Your commitment provides the stability and confidence we need to execute our strategy and build long-term value.

With an expanding replacement market, increased demand for high-efficacy solutions, and plant-driven control, we enter 2026 with confidence - realistic about the challenges, but optimistic about the opportunities ahead.

Bonny Heeren

CEO, Heliospectra AB

