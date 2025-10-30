IFF Science Awards honor Dr. Carles Lerín and Prof. Jan Maarten van Dijl for contributions to nutrition, microbiome science and antimicrobial research

IFF (NYSE: IFF) a global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences announced the recipients of its IFF Science Awards, recognizing Dr. Carles Lerín of Institut de Recerca Sant Joan de Déu in Barcelona, Spain, and Prof. Jan Maarten van Dijl of the University Medical Center Groningen in Groningen, Netherlands, for their outstanding contributions to the fields of human health, nutrition and antimicrobial research. The IFF Science Awards honor individuals for their remarkable achievements in science, specifically within food, the microbiome, nutrition, health, biocatalysis and sustainability.

"Breakthrough innovation thrives on collaboration. By partnering with world-class scientists and institutions, we accelerate the development of sustainable solutions that benefit our customers and the communities we serve," said Casper Vroemen, chief R&D officer at IFF. "It's a privilege to honor two exceptional researchers whose pioneering work embodies the spirit of scientific advancement and global partnership."

The 2025 IFF Science Award honorees are:

Dr. Carles Lerín

Institut de Recerca Sant Joan de Déu, Barcelona, Spain

School of Medicine, University of Vic Central University of Catalonia (UVic-UCC)



Dr. Lerín is recognized for his pioneering research in human nutrition and health, with a focus on childhood and adolescent obesity, maternal and early-life nutrition, the microbiome, and metabolic disease. His work explores the critical links between early-life dietary patterns and long-term metabolic outcomes, integrating microbiome science to illuminate how nutrition shapes health trajectories. Notably, Dr. Lerín has advanced understanding of betaine's role in gut and metabolic health, highlighting its potential to support healthy growth and resilience during key developmental stages. He is also celebrated for his science teaching, mentorship and collaborative efforts across academia and industry.

Prof. Jan Maarten van Dijl

University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG), Netherlands



Prof. van Dijl is a leading figure in molecular bacteriology, renowned for his groundbreaking research on microbial protein secretion and host-pathogen interactions. His innovative approaches have advanced the development of novel antimicrobial strategies, contributing to the fight against antibiotic resistance and deepening our understanding of infectious diseases. Prof. van Dijl's work aligns with global health priorities and demonstrates sustained excellence and collaborative spirit.

Established in 1981, the Danisco Foundation supports research in food science, nutrition and health. Today, the IFF Science Awards continue this legacy and reflect IFF's broader commitment to scientific advancement by recognizing researchers whose work contributes to knowledge and real-world impact. This year's award includes a $35,000 prize. Award candidates are selected through a rigorous nomination process by IFF technical fellows, laureates and R&D leaders.

