DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

30. Oct 2025 / 10:54 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report type: Quarterly report and quarterly/interim statement

Date of disclosure: 06.11.2025

Language: German

Address: https://www.demire.ag/publikationen/ (https://www.demire.ag/publikationen/)



Address: https://www.demire.ag/publikationen/ (https://www.demire.ag/publikationen/) Language: English

Address: https://www.demire.ag/en/publications/ (https://www.demire.ag/en/publications/)



