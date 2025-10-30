

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. (NFR.F), a Japanese food maker, on Thursday posted a decline in net profit for the first half, despite increased sales.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 10.325 billion, less than JPY 20.363 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per share slipped to JPY 35.65 from last year's JPY 68.48 per share.



Operating income stood at JPY 22.633 billion as against the prior year's JPY 26.010 billion. Sales were JPY 431.310 billion, up from JPY 429.513 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised down its earnings guidance. For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company now expects a net profit of JPY 30 billion, down 13.5% from last year. Earlier, the Group had projected an annual net profit of JPY 39 billion.



Annual income per share is now anticipated to be at JPY 104.46 against the earlier outlook of JPY 134.61 per share.



Nisshin Seifun has reaffirmed its full-year sales guidance of JPY 870 billion, up 2.2% from last year.



For the full year, the Group still expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 60 per share, higher than last year's JPY 55 per share.



