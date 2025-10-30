

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $466.5 million, or $3.17 per share. This compares with $388.5 million, or $2.66 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Biogen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $707.5 million or $4.81 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $2.534 billion from $2.465 billion last year.



Biogen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.50 - $15.00



