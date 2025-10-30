AI-powered solutions and domain expertise generate Category Leader status in latest report

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, has earned the #11 overall ranking globally from Chartis Research in the prestigious Chartis RiskTech100 2026 report. Wolters Kluwer received Category Leader recognition for a fourth consecutive year for excellence in Regulatory Intelligence, and for the second year in a row for its Liquidity Risk capabilities.

"We are honored to place once again among the very top expert solutions providers in this annual international ranking," said Lisa Nelson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance. "From helping financial institutions manage complex risk and regulatory compliance challenges through our Expert AI solutions, this report shows we are deeply committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive real impact and make a meaningful difference in helping our customers succeed."

RiskTech100® is the flagship report of Chartis Research and is globally acknowledged as the most comprehensive independent study of the world's major players in risk and compliance technology. Using a robust, repeatable methodology, it ranks the top 100 risk technology providers and identifies the top players in specific risk and compliance categories. Vendors from all areas of risk technology make detailed submissions to a team of industry experts who analyze these and other data sources to develop the final rankings.

"Wolters Kluwer's consistent top-tier ranking in the RiskTech100 reflects the ongoing quality of its regulatory and analytical functionality, powered by a robust technology development strategy," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "Its ability to leverage AI and data management continues to help financial firms manage risk and meet evolving regulatory obligations."

Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG, said: "This continued recognition underscores our commitment to delivering forward-thinking solutions that help our customers navigate complexity and drive transformation. Our focus remains on investing in innovation, talent, and technology to help customers meet their evolving market needs."

Earlier this year, Wolters Kluwer earned a second consecutive Top Five global ranking in the Chartis RiskTech AI50 2025 among technology vendors and moved up to the #20 global ranking in the Chartis Quantitative Analytics50 2025 report. The company also earned Category Leader status in the Chartis Regulatory Reporting Solutions 2025 report, as well as in four quadrants of the Chartis Credit Risk Management 2025 report-including Credit Portfolio Management; Market-Linked Credit Solutions; Traded Credit Solutions; and Wholesale Credit Solutions-and received a Best-of-Breed ranking in the Retail Credit Solutions category.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

