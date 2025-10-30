

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $912 million, or $9.33 per share. This compares with $511 million, or $5.00 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $970 billion or $9.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $4.791 billion from $4.397 billion last year.



Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



