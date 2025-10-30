

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $271.3 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $240.1 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $2.104 billion from $1.863 billion last year.



WEC Energy Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $271.3 Mln. vs. $240.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $2.104 Bln vs. $1.863 Bln last year.



