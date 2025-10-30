Cubic Defense: Cubic Awarded Canada Department of National Defence Contract for the Weapon Effects Simulation In-Service Support

Closing the gap in simulating realistic weapons effects during force-on-force field training exercises

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Cubic Defense has been awarded a multi-year contract from Public Works and Government Services Canada, on behalf of Canada's Department of National Defence, to provide live simulation support to the Canadian Army through Contractor Conducted Logistics Support.

The six-year contract provides logistics assistance to the Canadian Weapon Effects Simulation (CWES) program, supporting CWES live training at four Canadian Forces Bases: Gagetown, New Brunswick; Valcartier, Quebec; Petawawa, Ontario; and Wainwright, Alberta.

"We are honored to continue supporting the Canadian Army and appreciate this nearly three-decade partnership that will revitalize our live simulation training support to the CWES program," said Alicia Combs, Vice President and General Manager of Cubic Ground Training. "This contract expands on the effort to advance the Canadian Army's force-on-force training realism and feedback while reducing training costs."

Cubic's Exercise Control (EXCON) and live training solutions provide dynamic feedback on training performance of a range of

ground combat training exercise scenarios and applications, including: Force-on-force, Urban training, Land navigation and Emergency response.

The contract's logistics support package for the Canadian Army's interoperable force-on-force system includes the multi-code Instrumented Harness Kit (IHK); Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (TAPV), which utilizes Cubic's Wireless Vehicle Kit (WVK); and Medium Support Vehicle System (MSVS) WVK and the Urban Operations Training System (UOTS). Combined, Cubic's solutions deliver one of the most advanced live training capabilities in North America.

The original CWES contract was awarded to Cubic in February 2003 and modified multiple times to enhance capabilities to simulate contemporary weapons and their effects during force-on-force field training exercises. CWES enables soldiers to train the way they fight during combat operations and provides solutions that enhance a Commander's after-action reviews in evaluating their tactics, techniques, and procedures.

