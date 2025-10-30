Anzeige
WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2025 16:10 Uhr
Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar's financial information in 2026

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 30 OCTOBER 2025 AT 5:00 PM (EET)

Kalmar's financial information in 2026

Kalmar Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2026:

  • Financial Statements review 2025, on Friday, 13 February 2026
  • Interim report January-March 2026, on Tuesday, 5 May 2026
  • Half-year financial report January-June 2026, on Wednesday, 22 July 2026
  • Interim report January-September 2026, on Thursday, 29 October 2026

Kalmar's Financial Statements 2025 and Annual Report 2025 will be available on week 9 at www.kalmarglobal.com.

The Annual General Meeting of Kalmar Corporation is planned to be held on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. Kalmar's Board of Directors will summon the meeting separately on a later date.

For further information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

About Kalmar
Kalmar


