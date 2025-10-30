Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Weltweiter Kaliboom treibt Nachfrage - ACM positioniert sich im 93,5 Mrd. USD-Markt bis 2032!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
30.10.25 | 08:12
1,310 Euro
+1,55 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2901,38017:16
Dow Jones News
30.10.2025 16:39 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Board Update

DJ Board Update 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Board Update 
30-Oct-2025 / 15:03 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
            Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
 
30 October 2025 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 

Board Update 

Metro Bank announces that Catherine Doran will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 1 January 2026. Catherine 
has over 20 years of experience as a Chief Information Officer, leading IT transformations in major financial services 
businesses and across other industry sectors. Catherine previously held senior roles at NatWest, Capital One and Royal 
Mail Group and is currently a Non-Executive Director at ClearBank Limited, where she is the Senior Independent Director 
and Chair of the Board Risk Committee. 

Robert Sharpe, Metro Bank Chair commented: "I am delighted to welcome Catherine to Metro Bank. Her extensive, 
high-calibre experience at leading businesses, particularly in the development and integration of banking IT systems, 
will bring new skills and perspectives to the Board." 

This announcement is made in accordance with LR 6.4.6 and 6.4.8. 

ENDS 

Enquiries: 
 
Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations 
 
IR@metrobank.plc.uk 

Metro Bank Media Relations 
 
Victoria Gregory 
 
+44 (0) 7773 244608 
 
pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk 

FGS Global 
 
Mike Turner 
 
+44 (0) 7766 360900 
 
metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com 

About Metro Bank 
 
Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private 
banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 76 stores in the UK, telephone banking 
from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online. 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One 
Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group. 

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, 
London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority 
and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are 
protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to 
www.fscs.org.uk. 

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro 
Bank using the full name. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  406740 
EQS News ID:  2221452 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2221452&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2025 11:03 ET (15:03 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.