Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Board Update

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Board Update 30-Oct-2025 / 15:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 30 October 2025 Metro Bank Holdings PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Board Update Metro Bank announces that Catherine Doran will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 1 January 2026. Catherine has over 20 years of experience as a Chief Information Officer, leading IT transformations in major financial services businesses and across other industry sectors. Catherine previously held senior roles at NatWest, Capital One and Royal Mail Group and is currently a Non-Executive Director at ClearBank Limited, where she is the Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Board Risk Committee. Robert Sharpe, Metro Bank Chair commented: "I am delighted to welcome Catherine to Metro Bank. Her extensive, high-calibre experience at leading businesses, particularly in the development and integration of banking IT systems, will bring new skills and perspectives to the Board." This announcement is made in accordance with LR 6.4.6 and 6.4.8. ENDS Enquiries: Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations IR@metrobank.plc.uk Metro Bank Media Relations Victoria Gregory +44 (0) 7773 244608 pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk FGS Global Mike Turner +44 (0) 7766 360900 metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com About Metro Bank Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 76 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online. Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group. Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk. Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: BOA TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 406740 EQS News ID: 2221452 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

