

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Axa SA (AXA), a French insurance and asset company, Thursday reported nine-month period gross written premiums of 89.4 billion euros, up 6% from 84.0 billion euros in the same period last year. On a comparable basis, premiums were up 7%.



Property & Casualty premiums were up 5% to 46.2 billion euros, while Life & Health premiums rose 9% to 42.3 billion euros.



'AXA recorded solid performance in the first nine months of 2025, achieving 7% revenue growth and maintaining the momentum of the first half of the year', said Alban de Mailly Nesle, Chief Financial Officer of AXA. 'This performance reflects consistent execution of our organic growth strategy across all business lines and geographies.'



Looking forward, the Group expects to maintain its good operating performance and is confident in achieving underlying earnings per share growth in line with the 6%-8% CAGR plan target range over the 2023-2026E period.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News