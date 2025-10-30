

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $150 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $705 million, or $4.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $206 million or $1.34 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $1.084 billion from $1.080 billion last year.



Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $150 Mln. vs. $705 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $4.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.084 Bln vs. $1.080 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.65 - $4.75



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News