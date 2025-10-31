

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese healthcare firm Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd (DSKYF.PK) on Friday trimmed its earnings forecast for full-year ending March 31, 2026, after reporting weak profit in its first half. However, the company's revenues increased from last year, and it raised annual revenue outlook.



In Tokyo, Daiichi Sankyo shares were losing around 5 percent to trade at 3,652.00 yen.



Looking ahead for the full-year, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of 288 billion Japanese yen or 155.59 yen per share, a decline of 2.6 percent from last year.



The company previously expected a 1.4 percent year-over-year increase in net profit to 300 billion yen or 160.72 yen per share.



Annual operating profit is now projected to be 335 billion yen, up 0.9 percent year over year, while previous outlook was 350 billion yen, up 5.4 percent on a year-over-year basis.



Daiichi Sankyo now expects annual revenue of 2.10 trillion yen, up 11.3 percent from last year, compared to previous estimate of 2 trillion yen with a year-on-year growth of 6 percent.



In the first half, Daiichi Sankyo's attributable profit fell 10.8 percent to 130.81 billion yen or 70.52 yen per share from 146.68 billion yen or 76.79 yen per share last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5 percent to 975.353 billion yen from 882.727 billion yen a year ago.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News