

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (MUR.F, 6981.T), a Japanese maker of electronic components, on Friday reported a rise in net profit for the first half, helped by increased revenue and reduced other expenses.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 132.379 billion, higher than JPY 130.320 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per share moved up to JPY 71.77 from last year's JPY 69.45 per share.



Operating income stood at JPY 165.136 billion as against the prior year's JPY 158.172 billion. Other expenses moved down to JPY 3.199 billion from last year's JPY 12.751 billion. Revenue was JPY 902.778 billion, up from JPY 883.481 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its guidance. The company, said: 'This outlook reflects stronger demand for our products, driven by growth in the number of electronic components used in AI servers and peripheral equipment, as well as higher set volumes for applications such as smart phones and mobility, following the subsiding of concerns about economic slowdown stemming from reciprocal tariff policies.'



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company now expects a net profit of JPY 220 billion, down 5.9% from last year. Earlier, the company had projected an annual net profit of JPY 177 billion.



Murata Manufacturing now projects sales of JPY 1.740 trillion, down 0.2% from the prior year. Earlier, the company had projected for a revenue of JPY 1.640 trillion.



For the full year, the firm still expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 60 per share, higher than last year's JPY 57 per share.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News