

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. (DIFTY) on Friday reported a decline in profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025, despite growth in sales.



Profit before income taxes edged down 2.9% to 71.693 billion yen from 73.836 billion yen a year earlier. The decline reflected higher interest expenses, which rose to 1.290 billion yen from 270 million yen, and a surge in commission expenses to 1.184 billion yen from 86 million yen.



Operating profit decreased to 69.393 billion yen, compared with 71.063 billion yen in the same period last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent fell to 49.886 billion yen or 150.40 yen per share, from 51.119 billion yen or 156.01 yen per share in the previous year.



Net sales increased 5.8% to 959.553 billion yen, from 907.299 billion yen a year earlier, driven by higher sales in the real estate lease and development businesses.



Sales in the real estate lease business rose to 594.879 billion yen from 577.409 billion yen, while sales in the real estate development business more than doubled to 60.415 billion yen from 24.679 billion yen.



Looking ahead, the company expects net sales of 1.97 trillion yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, up 6.9% from the previous year. Profit attributable to owners of the parent is seen falling 4.1% to 90 billion yen, with basic earnings per share estimated at 274.00 yen.



